The Kills perform “Hard Habit to Break” and “Echo Home” on Kimmel: Watch

The Kills commemorated the 15th anniversary of their debut Black Rooster EP last month with the acoustic Echo Home – Non-Electric EP. Last night, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince plugged back in as they continued celebrating a decade and a half as a band with an appearance on Kimmel.

The band performed “Hard Habit to Break” and “Echo Home”, two tracks off last year’s Ash & Ice LP. The sound mix may have been surprisingly weak for a late night performance, but when you have Mosshart fronting your band, there’s almost no such thing as a bad performance. Check out “Hard Habit to Break” above and the web exclusive “Echo Home” below.