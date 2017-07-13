Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The Kills perform “Hard Habit to Break” and “Echo Home” on Kimmel: Watch

In continued celebration of the 15th anniversary of the band's first-ever release

by
on July 13, 2017, 2:11pm
0 comments

The Kills commemorated the 15th anniversary of their debut Black Rooster EP last month with the acoustic Echo Home – Non-Electric EP. Last night, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince plugged back in as they continued celebrating a decade and a half as a band with an appearance on Kimmel.

(Read: Behind the Red Curtains of David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption)

The band performed “Hard Habit to Break” and “Echo Home”, two tracks off last year’s Ash & Ice LP. The sound mix may have been surprisingly weak for a late night performance, but when you have Mosshart fronting your band, there’s almost no such thing as a bad performance. Check out “Hard Habit to Break” above and the web exclusive “Echo Home” below.

Previous Story
Billy Corgan is selling all his old shit
Next Story
Let’s Cast Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Film
No comments
More Stories