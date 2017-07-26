The latest trailer for The Dark Tower connects even more of Stephen King’s worlds: Watch

The first in what Sony hopes will be a series of film adaptations of The Dark Tower, Stephen King’s universe-bending fantasy/sci-fi/horror series, has finally started to ramp up its presence in the summer movie landscape. With just over a week left until the film’s release, and amid much debate about its abbreviated 95-minute runtime, another trailer has been released for the film, albeit a less conventional one.

In truth, it’s just long enough to avoid being more of a commercial than a trailer, but the latest spot introduces imagery from It, The Shining, Carrie, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Stand. King diehards (such as those on our King-centric podcast, The Losers’ Club) know that the author has always played around with stringing his stories together, whether through Derry or through The Dark Tower‘s Man in Black. But it’s odd to see these films invoked, given that a) several of these properties are actually owned by Warner Bros. and b) none of them, as far as we know right now, will have much bearing on the upcoming film.

It’s merely the latest in a series of suggestions that Sony’s film is desperate to ride King’s current resurgence in popularity as far as it can go, but once again, we have another week until the world knows for sure. Be sure to check back with CoS next week for our review of The Dark Tower, and in the meantime, check out the latest, CG-assembled preview.