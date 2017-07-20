The National celebrate 10th anniversary of Boxer with vinyl reissue

Photo by Killian Young

The National are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, Sleep Well Beast, out September 8th via 4AD. In the meantime, the indie rockers have taken a moment to look back on their past by celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Boxer, with a vinyl reissue.

(Read: Top 25 Songs of 2017 (So Far))

The new pressing is solely available via the Vinyl Me, Please subscription service, where it’s the August “Record of the Month.” It comes in a special edition grey vinyl and includes a 7-inch single containing tracks from Sleep Well Beast. The reissue also features a 12×12 art print by Philip Johnson.

Sign up for a Vinyl Me, Please subscription here before August 15 to be eligible for a copy of the Boxer reissue.

Check out an unboxing of the packaging below.

ANNOUNCING the August ROTM The National 'Boxer' DETAILS: https://t.co/vFVhw0X21E pic.twitter.com/wqOL0w86T1 — Vinyl Me, Please (@VinylMePlease) July 20, 2017

The National will embark on a massive world tour this fall and winter in support of Sleep Well Beast, including multiple-night stints in Dublin, London, Seattle, Chicago, and Montreal. Find the complete itinerary here.