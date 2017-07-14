The New Pornographers perform “Whiteout Conditions” on Colbert: Watch

Indie rock supergroup The New Pornographers made their first late-night publicity stop behind their new album, Whiteout Conditions, on Thursday night. The band appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the record’s title track. Bathed in purple light, frontman A.C. Newman kept his eyes largely closed as he sang the catchy number. Meanwhile, Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, and Simi Stone backed him up with their sweet harmonies and tambourine taps. Take a look above.

For more of the best collaborative music collectives, check out our countdown of the 10 greatest supergroups of all time.