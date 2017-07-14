Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The New Pornographers perform “Whiteout Conditions” on Colbert: Watch

Supporting the album of the same name

by
on July 14, 2017, 10:34am
0 comments

Indie rock supergroup The New Pornographers made their first late-night publicity stop behind their new album, Whiteout Conditions, on Thursday night. The band appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the record’s title track. Bathed in purple light, frontman A.C. Newman kept his eyes largely closed as he sang the catchy number. Meanwhile, Neko CaseKathryn Calder, and Simi Stone backed him up with their sweet harmonies and tambourine taps. Take a look above.

For more of the best collaborative music collectives, check out our countdown of the 10 greatest supergroups of all time.

Previous Story
Garbage channel Patti Smith on brooding new song “No Horses”: Stream
Next Story
The White Stripes mark 20th anniversary with release of The First Show: Live on Bastille Day: Stream
No comments
More Stories