The new trailer for Flying Lotus’ Kuso movie is a cultish fever dream: Watch

Flying Lotus premiered his full-length feature debut, Kuso, at this year’s Sundance to solid reactions. Its hodgepodge of grotesque, hallucinatory imagery was called “the kind of wild cinema that cuts through the noise of all safer, more marketable filmmaking” by our own Dominick Suzanne-Mayer. So perhaps it’s not surprising that the film has found a home on the horror streaming service Shudder instead of in mainstream cinemas.

Shudder has announced that Kuso will be available beginning July 21st. To build up anticipation for the release, they’ve shared a new trailer that reveals even more of this stark raving mad production. It’s hard to describe all the boils, fuzzy aliens, and sheer madness in any way that does it justice, so just go ahead and check it out for yourself above.

The movie features Tim Heidecker, Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, Anders Holm, Iesha Coston, Mali Matsuda, Oumi Zumi, Regan Farquhar, and more. Its soundtrack includes contributions from FlyLo himself as well as Aphex Twin, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington, and Akira Yamaoka. Find the complete synopsis below.

Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, KUSO depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare. Viewers travel between screens and aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived, experiencing a hallucination that is half-Cronenberg, half-Ren & Stimpy.

The debut film from acclaimed producer and rapper Flying Lotus, KUSO is a blistering, fever dream of filmmaking that uses music, special effects and animation to take a unique look at the dark history of America.