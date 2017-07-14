The opening scene to Baby Driver needs to be viewed this very second

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is in theaters now. We’ve made no secret of our fandom for the film; if Michael Roffman’s A-rating review didn’t prove that, just check out our ranking of 2017’s top films so far. But perhaps you remained unconvinced, unwilling to fork over a crisp Andrew Jackson for a ticket at your local cinema. The above clip should quell any doubts. Sony is currently streaming the thrilling opening scene to Baby Driver in all its high-speed, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion glory.

Described by our own Michael Roffman as the “La La Land of car chase movies,” the film stars Ansel Elgort as a talented getaway driver who uses music to drown out his own personal afflictions. Rounding out the impressive cast are Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Sky Ferreira also have parts in the film.