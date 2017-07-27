The Pains of Being Pure at Heart share fun “When I Dance With You” video: Watch

Later this summer, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart are set to return with a new album named The Echo of Pleasure. In anticipation, the New York-based outfit has revealed a music video for second single “When I Dance With You”. It takes a cue from the fun, ’80s-inflected dance pop cut, boasting colorful animations mixed with performance footage. Check out the Ralph Fuller-directed clip up above.
The Echo of Pleasure arrives digitally on September 1st (September 15th on physical formats). The band will support the LP with tour dates in North America and Europe.
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart 2017 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Hangar *
09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ~
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ~
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ~
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ~
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ~
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft UC ~
10/11 – Zaragoza, ES @ Fiestas Del Pilar
10/13 – La Coruna, ES @ Playa Club
10/14 – O Grove, ES @ Fiesta Del Marisco
10/15 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Slava
10/16 – Córdoba, ES @ Sala Hanger
10/17 – Granada, ES @ Lemon Rock
10/18 – Granada, ES @ Lemon Rock
10/19 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta
10/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Bikini
10/21 – Santander, ES @ Escenario
* = w/ Charles Bradley, Kilo Kish
~ = w/ The Prids and The Courtneys