The Roots share smoldering new track “It Ain’t Fair”: Stream

The Roots have linked up with fellow Soulquarian Bilal for a powerful new song, “It Ain’t Fair”. It comes from the soundtrack for Detroit, Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film about the 1967 12th Street riot.

“It Ain’t Fair” is a slow-burning track and takes cues from Motown with its lush orchestral sound. Bilal opens by lamenting racial tensions before Black Thought kicks down the door with an explosive verse. “Tonight another friend passed on the young side,” he raps. “It’s bad ’cause a good friend’s hard to come by/ Justice is never color blind, never gun shy/ The one crime, you may never see the sun shine.”

“This song is the slow burning fire inside all of our souls,” Roots drummer Questlove tells Rolling Stone. “Watching the movie [Detroit] clearly shows that life in 1967 isn’t that much different in 2017 or 1897 for that matter. We wanted to hit many a bird with one stone: Humanize the pain, confusion and sadness. But also express the overdue anger. Not only to the powers that be but also to those on the sideline that can afford to turn the other way because it doesn’t effect them at the moment.”

The Detroit soundtrack is out tomorrow through Motown Records. The film stars John Boyega (Star Wars) and hits theaters on August 4th. It marks Bigelow’s first feature film since 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty.

Detroit OST Tracklist:

01. The Dramatics – “If You Haven’t Got Love”

02. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – “Jimmy Mack”

03. Jerry Williams – “Baby Bunny (Sugar Honey)”

04. Marvin Gaye and Tammi Tyrell – “Your Precious Love”

05. Brenda Holloway – “Till Johnny Comes”

06. James Newton Howard – “Larry’s Rescue”

07. The Roots – “It Ain’t Fair” (feat. Bilal)

08. The Devotions – “Devil’s Gotten Into My Baby”

09. Lee Rogers – “The Cream of the Crop”

10. The Dramatics – “All Because of You”

11. James Newton Howard – “Larry’s Alone”

12. Algee Smith – “Grow”

13. The Elgins – “Heaven Must Have Sent You”

14. John Coltrane – “I Want to Talk About You”