The Strokes are working on a new album with Rick Rubin

It’s no secret that The Strokes are working on a new album; guitarist Nick Valensi himself confirmed as much in an interview late last year. Still, when it comes to The Strokes, things change on a dime. Which is why it’s exciting to hear the band remains hard at work on a new LP.

The latest update comes from guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.’s father, Albert Hammond Sr., who also revealed that the band is recording with the legendary Rick Rubin. “They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” Hammond told The West Australian. “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy.”

(Read: Where Have All the Indie Rock Bands Gone?)

The Strokes released their Future Past Present EP in June 2016, but it’s been four years since their last full-length effort, 2013’s Comedown Machine. Earlier this year, the band played the largest show of their career at Lollapalooza Argentina, and they’re mentioned extensively in Lizzy Goodman’s great new oral history on the early aughts NYC music scene.

