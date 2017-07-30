The Strokes clarify status of new album: “Even a theoretical plan would be years away, if at all”

The Strokes have clarified the status of their new album after guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.’s father, Albert Hammond Sr., let it slip that the band was recording with Rick Rubin.

Turns out the elder Hammond “got prematurely excited,” his son explained over a series of tweet posted Sunday. “A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time,” he added.

While it is true The Strokes “met and played a few music ideas for [Rubin] to feel out vibe… even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all,” Hammond went on to explain.

— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017

— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017

— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017

All is not lost, however. Frontman Julian Casablancas subsequently revealed that new music from his solo project, The Voidz, is on the way.

— Julian Casablancas (@Casablancas_J) July 30, 2017

He also joked that Hammond Sr. simply confused Rick Rubin with Ricky Rubio.