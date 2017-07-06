The Verve to reissue Urban Hymns for 20th anniversary

In 1997, The Verve were propelled to commercial success on the strength of one of the year’s best albums, Urban Hymns, and its standout hit single, “Bittersweet Symphony”. In celebration of the breakthrough record’s 20th anniversary, the Britpop veterans have announced a deluxe reissue for September 1st.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1997)

Urban Hymns has been remastered by the album’s original co-producer, Chris Potter, and Metropolis’ Tony Cousins. It will be available in four different packages: a standard CD, a deluxe 2-CD set , a super deluxe 5-CD with DVD package, and a 3 LP vinyl box set.

All physical releases include previously unseen photography by Chris Floyd, who captured the band in the studio, onstage, backstage, on video sets, and on their tour bus. The deluxe packages all contain the band’s full May 24th, 1998 hometown show at Haigh Hall, while the super deluxe and triple LP vinyl sets feature the album’s accompanying B-sides and more previously unreleased live material. In addition, the DVD includes the documentary The Video 96-98, previously only available on VHS, as well as the Haigh Hall concert.

Additionally, the super deluxe CD includes a 56-page hardcover book, along with a poster and five postcards. The vinyl box set is enclosed in a gatefold sleeve and includes a 20-page booklet, as well as a download card which entitles the purchaser to all audio from the super-deluxe CD box.

Urban Hymns Standard CD Tracklist:

01. Bitter Sweet Symphony

02. Sonnet

03. The Rolling People

04. The Drugs Don’t Work

05. Catching the Butterfly

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Space and Time

08. Weeping Willow

09. Lucky Man

10. One Day

11. This Time

12. Velvet Morning

13. Come On

Urban Hymns 2 CD Tracklist:

Disc One (Remastered Album)

01. Bitter Sweet Symphony

02. Sonnet

03. The Rolling People

04. The Drugs Don’t Work

05. Catching the Butterfly

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Space and Time

08. Weeping Willow

09. Lucky Man

10. One Day

11. This Time

12. Velvet Morning

13. Come On

Disc Two (Previously Unreleased Live 1997/1998)

01. This Is Music *

02. Space and Time *

03. Catching the Butterfly *

04. Sonnet *

05. The Rolling People *

06. Weeping Willow *

07. The Drugs Don’t Work *

08. Lucky Man *

09. Life’s an Ocean *

10. Velvet Morning *

11. Bitter Sweet Symphony *

12. A New Decade – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

13. History – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

14. Slide Away – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

* = Live at Haigh Hall on 24/5/98

Urban Hymns Super Deluxe Tracklist:

Disc One (Remastered Album)

01. Bitter Sweet Symphony

02. Sonnet

03. The Rolling People

04. The Drugs Don’t Work

05. Catching the Butterfly

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Space and Time

08. Weeping Willow

09. Lucky Man

10. One Day

11. This Time

12. Velvet Morning

13. Come On

Disc Two (B-sides)

01. Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know

02. Country Song

03. Bitter Sweet Symphony (James Lavelle Remix)

04. So Sister

05. Echo Bass

06. Three Steps

07. The Drugs Don’t Work (Original demo)

08. The Crab

09. Stamped

10. Never Wanna See You Cry

11. (Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG

12. The Longest Day

13. Lucky Man (Happiness More or Less)

Disc Three

01. Bitter Sweet Symphony (Extended version)

02. This Could Be My Moment (Session track issued in 2004)

03. Monte Carlo (Session track issued in 2004)

04. Life’s An Ocean (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)

05. A Man Called Sun (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)

06. The Drugs Don’t Work (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)

07. On Your Own (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)

08. So Sister (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)

Disc Four (Live at Haigh Hall on 24/5/98)

01. This Is Music

02. Space and Time

03. Catching the Butterfly

04. Sonnet

05. The Rolling People

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Weeping Willow

08. The Drugs Don’t Work

09. Lucky Man

10. Life’s an Ocean

11. Velvet Morning

12. Bitter Sweet Symphony

Disc Five (Previously Unreleased Live 1997/1998)

01. One Day (Haigh Hall Encore)

02. History (Haigh Hall Encore)

03. Come On (Haigh Hall Encore)

04. A New Decade – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

05. The Rolling People – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

06. On Your Own – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

07. History – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

08. The Drugs Don’t Work – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

09. Slide Away – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

10. A Man Called Sun – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

11. A Northern Soul – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

12. Space and Time – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

13. This Is Music – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

14. Weeping Willow – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

15. Stormy Clouds (and Reprise) – Manchester Academy (11/8/97) 7.24

DVD

The Video 1996-1998 (Originally issued as HUTVID1)

Later with Jools Holland – 01/11/97 – Previously unreleased

01. Lucky Man

02. Life’s An Ocean

03. The Drugs Don’t Work

04. Bitter Sweet Symphony

Live at Haigh Hall (Previously unreleased)

01. This Is Music

02. Space and Time

03. Catching the Butterfly

04. Sonnet

05. The Rolling People

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Weeping Willow

08. The Drugs Don’t Work

09. Lucky Man

10. Life’s an Ocean

11. Velvet Morning

12. Bitter Sweet Symphony

13. One Day

14. History

15. Come On

The promo videos:

Bitter Sweet Symphony

The Drugs Don’t Work

Lucky Man

Lucky Man (US version)

Sonnet

Urban Hymns Vinyl Box Set

LP1 (Remastered album)

Side 1

01. Bitter Sweet Symphony

02. Sonnet

03. The Rolling People

Side 2

04. The Drugs Don’t Work

05. Catching the Butterfly

06. Neon Wilderness

Side 3

07. Space and Time

08. Weeping Willow

09. Lucky Man

10. One Day

Side 4

11. This Time

12. Velvet Morning

13. Come On

LP2 (B-sides)

Side 1

01. Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know

02. Country Song

03. Bitter Sweet Symphony (James Lavelle Remix)

04. So Sister

Side 2

05. Echo Bass

06. Three Steps

07. The Crab

08. Stamped

Side 3

09. The Drugs Don’t Work – original demo

10. Never Wanna See You Cry

11. (Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG

12. The Longest Day

Side 4

13. Lucky Man (Happiness More or Less)

14. Bitter Sweet Symphony (extended version)

15. This Could Be My Moment (Session track issued in 2004)

16. Monte Carlo (Session track issued in 2004)

LP3 (Live at Haigh Hall – Previously unreleased)

Side 1

01. This Is Music

02. Space and Time

03. Catching the Butterfly

04. Sonnet

Side 2

05. The Rolling People

06. Neon Wilderness

07. Weeping Willow

08. The Drugs Don’t Work

09. Lucky Man

Side 3

10. Life’s an Ocean

11. Velvet Morning

12. Bitter Sweet Symphony

Side 4

13. One Day

14. History

15. Come On

D2C 12” SINGLE (00602557562439 5756243)

A

Bitter Sweet Symphony Alt. Version (limited promo-only in 1997)

B

The Drugs Don’t Work – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97) (unavailable elsewhere on vinyl)