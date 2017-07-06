The Verve to reissue Urban Hymns for 20th anniversary

In 1997, The Verve were propelled to commercial success on the strength of one of the year’s best albums, Urban Hymns, and its standout hit single, “Bittersweet Symphony”. In celebration of the breakthrough record’s 20th anniversary, the Britpop veterans have announced a deluxe reissue for September 1st.
(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1997)
Urban Hymns has been remastered by the album’s original co-producer, Chris Potter, and Metropolis’ Tony Cousins. It will be available in four different packages: a standard CD, a deluxe 2-CD set , a super deluxe 5-CD with DVD package, and a 3 LP vinyl box set.
All physical releases include previously unseen photography by Chris Floyd, who captured the band in the studio, onstage, backstage, on video sets, and on their tour bus. The deluxe packages all contain the band’s full May 24th, 1998 hometown show at Haigh Hall, while the super deluxe and triple LP vinyl sets feature the album’s accompanying B-sides and more previously unreleased live material. In addition, the DVD includes the documentary The Video 96-98, previously only available on VHS, as well as the Haigh Hall concert.
Additionally, the super deluxe CD includes a 56-page hardcover book, along with a poster and five postcards. The vinyl box set is enclosed in a gatefold sleeve and includes a 20-page booklet, as well as a download card which entitles the purchaser to all audio from the super-deluxe CD box.
Urban Hymns Standard CD Tracklist:
01. Bitter Sweet Symphony
02. Sonnet
03. The Rolling People
04. The Drugs Don’t Work
05. Catching the Butterfly
06. Neon Wilderness
07. Space and Time
08. Weeping Willow
09. Lucky Man
10. One Day
11. This Time
12. Velvet Morning
13. Come On
Urban Hymns 2 CD Tracklist:
Disc One (Remastered Album)
Disc Two (Previously Unreleased Live 1997/1998)
01. This Is Music *
02. Space and Time *
03. Catching the Butterfly *
04. Sonnet *
05. The Rolling People *
06. Weeping Willow *
07. The Drugs Don’t Work *
08. Lucky Man *
09. Life’s an Ocean *
10. Velvet Morning *
11. Bitter Sweet Symphony *
12. A New Decade – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
13. History – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)
14. Slide Away – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)
* = Live at Haigh Hall on 24/5/98
Urban Hymns Super Deluxe Tracklist:
Disc One (Remastered Album)
Disc Two (B-sides)
01. Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know
02. Country Song
03. Bitter Sweet Symphony (James Lavelle Remix)
04. So Sister
05. Echo Bass
06. Three Steps
07. The Drugs Don’t Work (Original demo)
08. The Crab
09. Stamped
10. Never Wanna See You Cry
11. (Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG
12. The Longest Day
13. Lucky Man (Happiness More or Less)
Disc Three
01. Bitter Sweet Symphony (Extended version)
02. This Could Be My Moment (Session track issued in 2004)
03. Monte Carlo (Session track issued in 2004)
04. Life’s An Ocean (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)
05. A Man Called Sun (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)
06. The Drugs Don’t Work (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)
07. On Your Own (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)
08. So Sister (BBC Evening session on 27/8/97)
Disc Four (Live at Haigh Hall on 24/5/98)
01. This Is Music
02. Space and Time
03. Catching the Butterfly
04. Sonnet
05. The Rolling People
06. Neon Wilderness
07. Weeping Willow
08. The Drugs Don’t Work
09. Lucky Man
10. Life’s an Ocean
11. Velvet Morning
12. Bitter Sweet Symphony
Disc Five (Previously Unreleased Live 1997/1998)
01. One Day (Haigh Hall Encore)
02. History (Haigh Hall Encore)
03. Come On (Haigh Hall Encore)
04. A New Decade – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
05. The Rolling People – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)
06. On Your Own – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)
07. History – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)
08. The Drugs Don’t Work – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
09. Slide Away – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)
10. A Man Called Sun – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
11. A Northern Soul – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
12. Space and Time – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)
13. This Is Music – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)
14. Weeping Willow – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)
15. Stormy Clouds (and Reprise) – Manchester Academy (11/8/97) 7.24
DVD
The Video 1996-1998 (Originally issued as HUTVID1)
Later with Jools Holland – 01/11/97 – Previously unreleased
01. Lucky Man
02. Life’s An Ocean
03. The Drugs Don’t Work
04. Bitter Sweet Symphony
Live at Haigh Hall (Previously unreleased)
01. This Is Music
02. Space and Time
03. Catching the Butterfly
04. Sonnet
05. The Rolling People
06. Neon Wilderness
07. Weeping Willow
08. The Drugs Don’t Work
09. Lucky Man
10. Life’s an Ocean
11. Velvet Morning
12. Bitter Sweet Symphony
13. One Day
14. History
15. Come On
The promo videos:
Bitter Sweet Symphony
The Drugs Don’t Work
Lucky Man
Lucky Man (US version)
Sonnet
Urban Hymns Vinyl Box Set
LP1 (Remastered album)
Side 1
LP2 (B-sides)
Side 1
01. Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know
02. Country Song
03. Bitter Sweet Symphony (James Lavelle Remix)
04. So Sister
Side 2
05. Echo Bass
06. Three Steps
07. The Crab
08. Stamped
Side 3
09. The Drugs Don’t Work – original demo
10. Never Wanna See You Cry
11. (Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG
12. The Longest Day
Side 4
13. Lucky Man (Happiness More or Less)
14. Bitter Sweet Symphony (extended version)
15. This Could Be My Moment (Session track issued in 2004)
16. Monte Carlo (Session track issued in 2004)
LP3 (Live at Haigh Hall – Previously unreleased)
Side 1
01. This Is Music
02. Space and Time
03. Catching the Butterfly
04. Sonnet
Side 2
05. The Rolling People
06. Neon Wilderness
07. Weeping Willow
08. The Drugs Don’t Work
09. Lucky Man
Side 3
10. Life’s an Ocean
11. Velvet Morning
12. Bitter Sweet Symphony
Side 4
13. One Day
14. History
15. Come On
D2C 12” SINGLE (00602557562439 5756243)
A
Bitter Sweet Symphony Alt. Version (limited promo-only in 1997)
B
The Drugs Don’t Work – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97) (unavailable elsewhere on vinyl)