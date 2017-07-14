Stuntman for The Walking Dead dies after falling 20 feet on set

Photo via IMDb

A 33-year-old stuntman named John Bernecker has died following injuries he sustained on the set of The Walking Dead. Bernecker suffered head trauma when he fell over 20 feet onto a concrete floor while performing a stunt on Wednesday. He was pronounced brain-dead later that day. The Hollywood Reporter has unconfirmed reports that his ventilator was withdrawn sometime overnight between Thursday evening and today.

AMC immediately halted production on TWD’s upcoming eighth season following the accident. “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” a spokesperson for the network said Thursday. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bernecker’s other credits include 24: Legacy, 2015’s Fantastic Four, 22 Jump Street, This Is the End, Logan, and the forthcoming Black Panther. Below, watch a reel of some of his work.