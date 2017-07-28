Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

The War on Drugs debut new song “Pain” during in-studio performance: Watch

Adam Granduciel & co. guested on both Philadelphia's 104.5 and Towson University's 89.7 stations

by
on July 28, 2017, 10:25am
0 comments

A Deeper Understanding is the highly anticipated fourth album from The War on Drugs, due for arrival August 25th. The follow-up to the 2014 tour de force Lost in the Dream has been teased the last few months with early offerings like “Holding On”“Thinking of a Place”, and “Strangest Thing”. Now, the indie rockers have revealed another song, “Pain”, via a pair of in-studio performances this week.

First, The War on Drugs guested on 104.5, the alt-rock radio station of their Philly hometown, playing the track for an intimate crowd. Adam Granduciel & co. also pulled out “Pain” during a longer acoustic set over at the studios of Towson University’s 89.7 station.

Watch their 104.5 performance up above and their Towson University one below (“Pain” comes around the 13:00 mark).

Previous Story
Slayer rage through “Raining Blood” on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
Ben Gibbard covers Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque album in full: Stream
No comments
More Stories