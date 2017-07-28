The War on Drugs debut new song “Pain” during in-studio performance: Watch

A Deeper Understanding is the highly anticipated fourth album from The War on Drugs, due for arrival August 25th. The follow-up to the 2014 tour de force Lost in the Dream has been teased the last few months with early offerings like “Holding On”, “Thinking of a Place”, and “Strangest Thing”. Now, the indie rockers have revealed another song, “Pain”, via a pair of in-studio performances this week.

First, The War on Drugs guested on 104.5, the alt-rock radio station of their Philly hometown, playing the track for an intimate crowd. Adam Granduciel & co. also pulled out “Pain” during a longer acoustic set over at the studios of Towson University’s 89.7 station.

Watch their 104.5 performance up above and their Towson University one below (“Pain” comes around the 13:00 mark).