The War on Drugs premiere new song “Strangest Thing”: Stream

The War on Drugs are just a little over a month away from the release of their highly anticipated fourth album, A Deeper Understanding (August 25th). Following early teasers in “Holding On” and “Thinking of a Place” comes a third track called “Strangest Thing”.

According to the band’s mastermind Adam Granduciel, “Strangest Thing” was one of the first he’d written and demoed for the new album, with much of the final recording sessions taking place at East West Studios in Hollywood. Despite the song’s simmering, slow-building nature, there’s a quiet grandiosity in the way it sprawls and unfurls over the course of nearly seven minutes.

Hear it below, followed by a short interview Granduciel did with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

Interview: