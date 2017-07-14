The White Stripes mark 20th anniversary with release of The First Show: Live on Bastille Day: Stream

The White Stripes made their live debut at an open mic event held at The Gold Dollar Detroit on Bastille Day. Today marks the 20th anniversary of that fateful night, and Third Man Records is marking the occasion by releasing a live recording of the performance. The White Stripes’ The First Show: Live on Bastille Day was previously released as a limited-edition 7-inch exclusive to subscribers of Third Man’s Vault subscription series. Beginning today, however, it’s available on digital and streaming services for the first time. It includes performances of “St. James Infirmary”, “Jimmy The Exploder”, and “Love Potion #9”. Listen below.

(Read: 10 Years Without The White Stripes)