The Who perform “I Can See For Miles” and “You Better You Bet” on Fallon: Watch

Rock legends get The Tonight Show audience up on its feet

on July 20, 2017, 10:30am
On Wednesday evening, The Who appeared on The Tonight Show to break out two classics from their catalog. With the audience on its feet cheering them on, the rock legends blasted through their iconic “I Can See For Miles”, off 1967’s The Who Sell Out. They also performed Face Dances highlight “You Better You Bet” as a web exclusive.

Check out “I Can See For Miles” up above and “You Better You Bet” down below. The Who are currently on a US tour which includes a six-night stand at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and a set at Outside Lands in San Francisco. Recently, the group contributed to an all-star cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

