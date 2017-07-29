Tilda Swinton was considered to play Pennywise in It movie

The first official trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It found Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise uttering his oily croak for the first time, giving us our most revealing glimpse yet of the relatively unknown actor’s take on the iconic villain.

A new revelation from one of the film’s producer’s, however, has us envisioning an entirely different version of the film—one featuring the otherworldly presence that is Tilda Swinton as the clown.

“I swear to God,” producer Barbara Muschietti told The Playlist. “We had a slot to shoot the movie and she wasn’t available, so she didn’t even audition. But of course, we all thought about her.”

After putting this delightful, terrifying possibility into our minds, however, Muschietti doubled down on their casting of Skarsgård. “Bill came in and blew our socks off,” she said. “Because he was doing his very own interpretation of Pennywise, very erudite…very, very familiar with the novel and with Pennywise in the novel, which for us was a huge help, because we went into the casting process with the book in mind.”

For her part, Swinton’s busy playing things that aren’t murderous, age-old clowns. She’ll be lending her vocal talents to Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated Isle of Dogs, for example.

It will begin haunting our dreams when it barrels into theaters on September 8th.