together PANGEA put their “Money On It” with new single: Stream

Photo by Derek Perlman
Sometimes waiting for things to change is nothing more than beating your head against a wall. You sit there hoping for something different, but all along you know it’s going to take some actual action on your part. together PANGEA recognize this truism and confront it on their new single, “Money On It”.
Coming from their forthcoming Bulls and Roosters, the track finds singer William Keegan surveying a problematic relationship and finally deciding to address it head on. Despite the trying theme, it actually finds hope in honesty: “I put my money on it/ I put my money on you/ We can talk until we talk it out/ Or we can work until, yeah baby, until we work it out.”
Musically, “Money On It” is a far janglier together PANGEA than fans have heard before, something that was only hinted at on previous single “Better Find Out”. There’s an almost beach sway in the rhythm that the guitars stroll lightly across. The rich vibes mixed with scratchy vocals show more of the continued evolution the band has been undergoing through 2014’s Badillac and 2015’s The Phage EP. That’s because, as Keegan explains to Consequence of Sound, together PANGEA made a concerted effort to not let themselves be crippled by waiting for things to change:
“We never want to make the same album twice. ‘Money On It’ was a jumping-off point for us when we started writing again and it really set the tone for the new record. We are all a little older and a little more positive than we used to be. The song’s not exactly positive, but it definitely looks more on the bright side.”
Take a listen below.
Bulls and Roosters is out August 25th via NETTWERK. together PANGEA will be on the road in the US, Canada, and Europe supporting the release this fall; their complete itinerary is below.
together PANGEA 2017 Tour Dates:
09/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @Bunkhouse Saloon
09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q / Indoors
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
09/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ The End
09/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Sonia’s Nightclub
10/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/07 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency
10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
10/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird
10/11 – Ames, IA @ Iowa State University – The Maintenance Shop
10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Showdown
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Analog Theater
10/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Night Club
10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium
11/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank?
11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge
11/13 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
11/14 – London, UK @ Thousand Island
11/15 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
11/16 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
11/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos
11/19 – Ostend, BE @ Cafe De Zwerver
11/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
11/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
11/23 – Koln, DE @ MTC
11/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Bar
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Maze
11/26 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
11/27 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
11/28 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
11/29 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
11/30 – Bern, CH @ ISC
12/01 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo
12/02 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout
12/05 – Oviedo, ES @ Lata De Zinc
12/07 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
12/08 – Malaga, ES @ Velvet Club
12/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
12/10 – Granada, ES @ Planta Baja