together PANGEA put their “Money On It” with new single: Stream

Sometimes waiting for things to change is nothing more than beating your head against a wall. You sit there hoping for something different, but all along you know it’s going to take some actual action on your part. together PANGEA recognize this truism and confront it on their new single, “Money On It”.

Coming from their forthcoming Bulls and Roosters, the track finds singer William Keegan surveying a problematic relationship and finally deciding to address it head on. Despite the trying theme, it actually finds hope in honesty: “I put my money on it/ I put my money on you/ We can talk until we talk it out/ Or we can work until, yeah baby, until we work it out.”

Musically, “Money On It” is a far janglier together PANGEA than fans have heard before, something that was only hinted at on previous single “Better Find Out”. There’s an almost beach sway in the rhythm that the guitars stroll lightly across. The rich vibes mixed with scratchy vocals show more of the continued evolution the band has been undergoing through 2014’s Badillac and 2015’s The Phage EP. That’s because, as Keegan explains to Consequence of Sound, together PANGEA made a concerted effort to not let themselves be crippled by waiting for things to change:

“We never want to make the same album twice. ‘Money On It’ was a jumping-off point for us when we started writing again and it really set the tone for the new record. We are all a little older and a little more positive than we used to be. The song’s not exactly positive, but it definitely looks more on the bright side.”

Take a listen below.

Bulls and Roosters is out August 25th via NETTWERK. together PANGEA will be on the road in the US, Canada, and Europe supporting the release this fall; their complete itinerary is below.

together PANGEA 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @Bunkhouse Saloon

09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q / Indoors

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ The End

09/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Sonia’s Nightclub

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/07 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

10/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

10/11 – Ames, IA @ Iowa State University – The Maintenance Shop

10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Showdown

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Analog Theater

10/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Night Club

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium

11/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank?

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

11/13 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

11/14 – London, UK @ Thousand Island

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/16 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

11/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

11/19 – Ostend, BE @ Cafe De Zwerver

11/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

11/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

11/23 – Koln, DE @ MTC

11/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Bar

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Maze

11/26 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/27 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

11/28 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

11/29 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

11/30 – Bern, CH @ ISC

12/01 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo

12/02 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout

12/05 – Oviedo, ES @ Lata De Zinc

12/07 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

12/08 – Malaga, ES @ Velvet Club

12/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

12/10 – Granada, ES @ Planta Baja