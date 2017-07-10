Tori Amos announces North American tour in support of new album Native Invader

Photo by Paulina Otylie Surys
On September 8th, Tori Amos will return with her 15th (!) studio effort, Native Invader. Today, the veteran singer-songwriter has announced a corresponding North American tour in support of the Unrepentant Geraldines follow-up.
Set to run from late October through early December, the jaunt lists stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville, Portland, Phoenix, and San Diego. Amos also has a three-night stand at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. This trek comes after a lengthy leg of summer European dates.
Check out the full schedule below, followed by the newly unveiled album artwork for Native Invader.
Tori Amos 2017 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Cork, IE @ Opera House
09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Board Gais
09/09 – Gent, BE @ Capitole
09/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
09/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
09/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
09/17 – Milan, IT @ Arcimboldi
09/18 – Geneva, CH @ Theatre Du Leman
09/20 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus
09/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
09/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Concert
09/24 – Oslo, NO @ Konzerthus
09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
09/27 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum
09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
09/30 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie
10/01 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
10/04 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre
10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/24 – St. Paul, MN @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium
10/26 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/31 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
11/02 – Boston, MA @ The Oprheum Theatre
11/03 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater
11/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/11 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/12 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/19 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts
11/26 – Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater
11/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre
11/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Native Invader Artwork:
