Tori Amos announces North American tour in support of new album Native Invader

Photo by Paulina Otylie Surys

On September 8th, Tori Amos will return with her 15th (!) studio effort, Native Invader. Today, the veteran singer-songwriter has announced a corresponding North American tour in support of the Unrepentant Geraldines follow-up.

Set to run from late October through early December, the jaunt lists stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville, Portland, Phoenix, and San Diego. Amos also has a three-night stand at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. This trek comes after a lengthy leg of summer European dates.

Check out the full schedule below, followed by the newly unveiled album artwork for Native Invader.

Tori Amos 2017 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Board Gais

09/09 – Gent, BE @ Capitole

09/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

09/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

09/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

09/17 – Milan, IT @ Arcimboldi

09/18 – Geneva, CH @ Theatre Du Leman

09/20 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus

09/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

09/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Concert

09/24 – Oslo, NO @ Konzerthus

09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

09/27 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

09/30 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie

10/01 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

10/04 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/24 – St. Paul, MN @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

10/26 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/31 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/02 – Boston, MA @ The Oprheum Theatre

11/03 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater

11/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/11 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/12 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/19 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts

11/26 – Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater

11/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre

11/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Native Invader Artwork:

Revisit Unrepentant Geraldines single “Trouble’s Lament”: