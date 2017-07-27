Tori Amos braces for the storm on new single “Cloud Riders”: Stream

Tori Amos will return with her 15th album, Native Invader, on September 8th. Already, the singer-songwriter has announced two massive tour legs in support of the release — one in Europe and one in North America — but she’s yet to share a listen to the Unrepentant Geraldines follow-up. That finally changes today, as Amos has debuted her new LP’s lead single, “Cloud Riders”.

Amos promised that the new “record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself” as a means of dealing with the challenges and conflicts of the modern world. “Cloud Riders” lays that out with neo-psychedelic guitars and a definitely strutting rhythm. It all shifts and glides under Amos’ vibrating, echoing vocals as she sings, “Standing on the edge of a cliff/ DIdn’t think it would come to this/ A dead calm before the storm/ Not a sound from their engines/ From the other side, saw a shooting star at 4:22 AM.”

“Before the Storm, at 4:22 a.m., I saw a shooting star,” Amos told NPR. “Some Storms are electrifying but some Storms are deadly. Life changing. Some resolve themselves, some don’t. Conflicts can be that way. You don’t know how a conflict is going to play out when you are in the middle of it. And the one thing I have learned is that when Cloud Riders are coming, they cannot be outrun.”

Check out “Cloud Riders” below.