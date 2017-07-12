Torres announces new album, Three Futures, shares video for title track: Watch

Mackenzie Scott marked the return of her Torres project last month with the release of “Skim”. Now, the Brooklyn artist has announced the album from which that single emanates, Three Futures.

Due out September 29th via 4AD, Three Futures follows 2015’s remarkable Sprinter. It was recorded in Stockport and Dorset, England with producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey) and mixer David Tolomei (Future Islands). According to Scott, the record’s 10 tracks are “entirely about using the body that each of us has been given as a mechanism of joy.”

The title track exemplifies that ethos in rather melancholy fashion. “Three Futures” is a subtle groove, one that swirls around restrained but restless guitar lines that hint this album could be Scott’s St. Vincent moment. Lyrically, the song looks back on an ended relationship with sad eyes that hope to see the best. “I hope that’s what you’ll remember/ Not how I left, but how I entered,” Scott sings on the chorus. “You didn’t know I saw three futures/ One alone, and one with you/ And one with the love I knew I’d choose.”

“Three Futures” arrives via a video with some familiar visuals. The images tie directly into the “Skim” clip as well as the Three Futures album art, all of which come from director/photographer Ashley Connor. Prepare to become very familiar with that couch. Check out the “Three Futures” video below.

Three Futures Artwork

:

Three Futures Tracklist:

01. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out

02. Skim

03. Three Futures

04. Righteous Woman

05. Greener Stretch

06. Helen in the Woods

07. Bad Baby Pie

08. Marble Focus

09. Concrete Ganesha

10. To Be Given a Body

Find Torres’ updated tour schedule below.

Torres 2017 Tour Dates:

