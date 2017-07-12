Torres announces new album, Three Futures, shares video for title track: Watch

Mackenzie Scott marked the return of her Torres project last month with the release of “Skim”. Now, the Brooklyn artist has announced the album from which that single emanates, Three Futures.
Due out September 29th via 4AD, Three Futures follows 2015’s remarkable Sprinter. It was recorded in Stockport and Dorset, England with producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey) and mixer David Tolomei (Future Islands). According to Scott, the record’s 10 tracks are “entirely about using the body that each of us has been given as a mechanism of joy.”
The title track exemplifies that ethos in rather melancholy fashion. “Three Futures” is a subtle groove, one that swirls around restrained but restless guitar lines that hint this album could be Scott’s St. Vincent moment. Lyrically, the song looks back on an ended relationship with sad eyes that hope to see the best. “I hope that’s what you’ll remember/ Not how I left, but how I entered,” Scott sings on the chorus. “You didn’t know I saw three futures/ One alone, and one with you/ And one with the love I knew I’d choose.”
“Three Futures” arrives via a video with some familiar visuals. The images tie directly into the “Skim” clip as well as the Three Futures album art, all of which come from director/photographer Ashley Connor. Prepare to become very familiar with that couch. Check out the “Three Futures” video below.
Three Futures Artwork
:
Three Futures Tracklist:
01. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out
02. Skim
03. Three Futures
04. Righteous Woman
05. Greener Stretch
06. Helen in the Woods
07. Bad Baby Pie
08. Marble Focus
09. Concrete Ganesha
10. To Be Given a Body
Find Torres’ updated tour schedule below.
Torres 2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/26 – New York, NY @ NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live
08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
09/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel
09/30 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
10/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/04 – Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
11/08 – London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
11/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/16 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde