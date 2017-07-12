TV adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes receives an intense trailer: Watch

Mr. Mercedes, the upcoming detective drama based on the Stephen King novel of the same name received its first trailer today, and it’s a doozy. The story centers around a hard-drinking and newly retired detective (the fantastic Brendan Gleeson) who is being toyed with by a serial killer (Harry Treadaway) who sends him a letter claiming responsibility for viciously mowing down a group of people in a Mercedes. Gleeson’s boozy former Det. Bill Hodges takes up the case (illegally, since he’s retired) and tries to prevent the killer from striking again—much to the chagrin of his former boss.

The novel, which won the 2015 Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America, was King’s first foray into the detective genre, and the famed novelist will serve as one of the show’s producers. Producer extraordinaire David E. Kelley (LA Law, Ally McBeal, Boston Hope) developed the series, will serve as its showrunner, and executive produce alongside King and director Jack Bender. Mr. Mercedes premieres August 9th at 8pm on the Audience Network.

To keep abreast of all things Stephen King (like, say the forthcoming Dark Tower adaptation you may have heard something about), be sure and check out The Losers’ Club, our podcast dedicated to the iconic writer. And for further entertainment, you can also enjoy Mr. King’s constant trolling of our bloated Pumpkin in Chief, as he’s quite good at it.