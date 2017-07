Twin Peaks recently announced a 7-inch subscription series that will find the Chicago rockers releasing a two-song 7-inch every month for the remainder of the year. The first in the series includes experimental pop-rock track “Tossing Tears” and its B-side, “Under the Pines”, which you can now hear via Spotify.

“Under the Pines” coasts along noodling guitars and communal harmonies, with an infectious horn solo serving as a joyous surprise about halfway through. Listen to it below.