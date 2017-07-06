Tyler, the Creator announces new album Flower Boy, due out later this month

Photo by Petra Collins

Tyler, The Creator has popped up just about everywhere this year — from the The Roots Picnic and ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set to the ASAP Mob track “RAF” and Bill Nye’s latest Netflix show. He’s also snagged himself his very own TV show on VICELAND called Nuts + Bolts. With clearly no signs of slowing down, the rapper is taking 2017 to the next level with the announcement of a brand new album.

Titled Flower Boy, it’s due out July 21st through Columbia Records. It marks Tyler’s fourth overall and the follow-up to 2015’s Cherry Bomb. There are 14 songs on the record, including “Who Dat Boy” featuring ASAP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.

Flower Boy comes packaged with two different album covers. One is designed by Tyler himself and the other was created by artist Eric White. Check out both below, followed by the full tracklist.

Flower Boy Artwork (By Tyler):

Flower Boy (Alternate Artwork by Eric White):

Flower Boy Tracklist:

01. Foreword

02. Where This Flower Blooms

03. Sometimes…

04. See You Again

05. Who Dat Boy?

06. Pothole

07. Garden Shed

08. Boredom

09. I Ain’t Got Time!

10. 911 / Mr. Lonely

11. Dropping Seeds

12. November

13. Glitter

14. Enjoy Right Now Today

Revisit the video for “Who Dat Boy”: