Tyler, the Creator announces new album Flower Boy, due out later this month

Photo by Petra Collins
Tyler, The Creator has popped up just about everywhere this year — from the The Roots Picnic and ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set to the ASAP Mob track “RAF” and Bill Nye’s latest Netflix show. He’s also snagged himself his very own TV show on VICELAND called Nuts + Bolts. With clearly no signs of slowing down, the rapper is taking 2017 to the next level with the announcement of a brand new album.
Titled Flower Boy, it’s due out July 21st through Columbia Records. It marks Tyler’s fourth overall and the follow-up to 2015’s Cherry Bomb. There are 14 songs on the record, including “Who Dat Boy” featuring ASAP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.
Flower Boy comes packaged with two different album covers. One is designed by Tyler himself and the other was created by artist Eric White. Check out both below, followed by the full tracklist.
Flower Boy Artwork (By Tyler):
Flower Boy (Alternate Artwork by Eric White):
Flower Boy Tracklist:
01. Foreword
02. Where This Flower Blooms
03. Sometimes…
04. See You Again
05. Who Dat Boy?
06. Pothole
07. Garden Shed
08. Boredom
09. I Ain’t Got Time!
10. 911 / Mr. Lonely
11. Dropping Seeds
12. November
13. Glitter
14. Enjoy Right Now Today
Revisit the video for “Who Dat Boy”: