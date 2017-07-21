Tyler the Creator drops new album Flower Boy: Stream/download

Today marks the release of the latest album from Tyler the Creator. Entitled Flower Boy, it’s the Odd Future rapper’s fourth full-length album to date and follows 2015’s Cherry Bomb. Across 14 tracks are collaborations with Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky, Kali Uchis, and Lil Wayne. Pharrell Williams and ScHoolboy Q also contributed backing vocals.

Stream Flower Boy in full below. You can find our review, written by Kelly McClure, here.

Flower Boy Tracklist:

01. Foreword

02. Where This Flower Blooms (feat. Frank Ocean)

03. Sometimes…

04. See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)

05. Who Dat Boy? (feat. ASAP Rocky)

06. Pothole (feat. Jaden Smith)

07. Garden Shed (feat. Estelle)

08. Boredom

09. I Ain’t Got Time!

10. 911 / Mr. Lonely (feat. Steve Lacey and Frank Ocean)

11. Dropping Seeds (feat. Lil Wayne)

12. November

13. Glitter

14. Enjoy Right Now Today