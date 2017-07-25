Tyler, the Creator grabs Stephen Colbert’s butt, performs “911” on Late Show: Watch

Tyler, the Creator is many things, and he showed that off with appearance on Colbert last night. In addition to performing, the rapper/creator was there as a guest to chat about his latest endeavors. Dressed in boxers with no pants, he came out to hug Stephen Colbert and promptly grabbed his buttocks by way of greeting. Later, he complained about the cold (after removing his vest, no less), and confessed his love for Elizabeth Taylor’s jewelry (which he followed up by saying, “Oh, she was in a movie?!”).

He also got around to talking about his new album, Flower Boy. When Colbert asked if this album was “the maturing of Tyler, the Creator,” the rapper responded:

“Probably, but it’s more so that I just wanted to produce and have people sing and that’s all I want to listen to. I kinda didn’t wanna rap on it, so I kept all my rap verses short, and everything I said I made sure it was really ridiculously important. I think that’s what people kind of like about it this time around.”

He then got around to performing a track from the record, “911”. With a disco bumblebee hanging overhead and a crowd of friends dancing in front of him, Tyler delivered the track with The Internet’s Steve Lacy standing in for Frank Ocean. Check out the performance above and the interview below.