Tyler, the Creator previews new album with “Boredom”: Stream

July 21st is the big release day for Scum Fuck Flower Boy, or simply Flower Boy, the new album from Tyler, the Creator. Due out through Columbia, the Cherry Bomb follow-up is being teased today with a track called “Boredom”. A chilled out number that clocks in at a little over five minutes, it features guest vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna Of The North, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Hear it below.
Previously, Tyler offered up early Flower Boy cuts in “Who Dat Boy” featuring ASAP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.
Flower Boy Tracklist:
01. Foreword
02. Where This Flower Blooms
03. Sometimes…
04. See You Again
05. Who Dat Boy?
06. Pothole
07. Garden Shed
08. Boredom
09. I Ain’t Got Time!
10. 911 / Mr. Lonely
11. Dropping Seeds
12. November
13. Glitter
14. Enjoy Right Now Today