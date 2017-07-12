Tyler, the Creator previews new album with “Boredom”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

July 21st is the big release day for Scum Fuck Flower Boy, or simply Flower Boy, the new album from Tyler, the Creator. Due out through Columbia, the Cherry Bomb follow-up is being teased today with a track called “Boredom”. A chilled out number that clocks in at a little over five minutes, it features guest vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna Of The North, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Hear it below.

Previously, Tyler offered up early Flower Boy cuts in “Who Dat Boy” featuring ASAP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.

Flower Boy Tracklist:

01. Foreword

02. Where This Flower Blooms

03. Sometimes…

04. See You Again

05. Who Dat Boy?

06. Pothole

07. Garden Shed

08. Boredom

09. I Ain’t Got Time!

10. 911 / Mr. Lonely

11. Dropping Seeds

12. November

13. Glitter

14. Enjoy Right Now Today