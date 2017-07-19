Tyler, the Creator reveals new song “I Ain’t Got Time!”: Stream

Photo by Autumn Andel

Tyler, the Creator shared his “Boredom” with fans last week. Today, he’s unboxed another track off his upcoming album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, in “I Ain’t Got Time!”.

In an interview on Beats 1 Radio, where the song premiered this afternoon, Tyler explained how he began putting together “I Ain’t Got Time” while at Kanye West’s studio. “I remember being at Ye’s during The Life of Pablo, and I think he went to take a nap.”

“I was in the studio and there was this MPC there. Noah started recording me. I just started smacking, started clapping, making weird noises, added a boom boom boom, and I was gonna add a hook,” Tyler recalled. “I was like, ‘Damn, Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying that hook.'” Tyler also said he wished he could’ve gotten Nicki Minaj to contribute.

Listen in below.

Flower Boy officially arrives July 21st. Previously, Tyler also offered up early cuts in “Who Dat Boy” featuring ASAP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.