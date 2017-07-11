Van Morrison announces new album, Roll With the Punches, shares “Bring It On Home To Me”: Stream

Photo by Jill Furmanovsky

Van Morrison has announced his 37th (!) studio album, Roll With the Punches. The follow-up to last year’s Keep Me Singing runs 15 tracks long and is due out September 22nd.

The collection contains Van Morrison’s covers of rhythm and blues classics by the likes of Sam Cooke, Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, as well as newly recorded original songs.

“From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” Van Morrison shares via press release, adding “I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison.”

Van Morrison goes on to describe each song as performance oriented. “Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story,” he explains. “That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.”

To accompany the release, the Irish legend has shared its lead single, “Bring It On Home To Me”. Hear it below.

In support of Roll with the Punches, Van Morrison will be touring the US and UK from mid-September through early December. Consult the complete itinerary below.

Van Morrison 2017 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Hershey, PA @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/13 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

10/14 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

10/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Court

11/12 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo

11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

11/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff St. David’s Hall

11/21 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Colston Hall

11/24 – Torquay, UK @ Torquay Princess Theatre

11/25 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

12/04 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast Europa Hotel

12/05 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast Europa Hotel

Roll With the Punches Artwork:

Roll With the Punches Tracklist:

01. Roll With the Punches (Written by Van Morrison & Don Black)

02. Transformation (Written by Van Morrison)

03. I Can Tell (Written by Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

04. Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday written by T-Bone

Walker/Lonely Avenue written by Doc Pomus)

05. Goin’ To Chicago (Written by Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

06. Fame (Written by Van Morrison)

07. Too Much Trouble (Written by Van Morrison)

08. Bring It On Home To Me (Written by Sam Cooke)

09. Ordinary People (Written by Van Morrison)

10. How Far From God (Written by Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

11. Teardrops From My Eyes (Written by Rudy Toombs)

12. Automobile Blues (Written by Lightnin’ Hopkins)

13. Benediction (Written by Mose Allison)

14. Mean Old World (Written by Little Walter)

15. Ride On Josephine (Written by Bo Diddley)