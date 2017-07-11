Van Morrison announces new album, Roll With the Punches, shares “Bring It On Home To Me”: Stream

Photo by Jill Furmanovsky
Van Morrison has announced his 37th (!) studio album, Roll With the Punches. The follow-up to last year’s Keep Me Singing runs 15 tracks long and is due out September 22nd.
The collection contains Van Morrison’s covers of rhythm and blues classics by the likes of Sam Cooke, Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, as well as newly recorded original songs.
“From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” Van Morrison shares via press release, adding “I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison.”
Van Morrison goes on to describe each song as performance oriented. “Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story,” he explains. “That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.”
To accompany the release, the Irish legend has shared its lead single, “Bring It On Home To Me”. Hear it below.
In support of Roll with the Punches, Van Morrison will be touring the US and UK from mid-September through early December. Consult the complete itinerary below.
Van Morrison 2017 Tour Dates:
09/10 – Hershey, PA @ Outlaw Music Festival
09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/13 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
10/14 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
10/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Court
11/12 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
11/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
11/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff St. David’s Hall
11/21 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Colston Hall
11/24 – Torquay, UK @ Torquay Princess Theatre
11/25 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
12/04 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast Europa Hotel
12/05 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast Europa Hotel
Roll With the Punches Artwork:
Roll With the Punches Tracklist:
01. Roll With the Punches (Written by Van Morrison & Don Black)
02. Transformation (Written by Van Morrison)
03. I Can Tell (Written by Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)
04. Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday written by T-Bone
Walker/Lonely Avenue written by Doc Pomus)
05. Goin’ To Chicago (Written by Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)
06. Fame (Written by Van Morrison)
07. Too Much Trouble (Written by Van Morrison)
08. Bring It On Home To Me (Written by Sam Cooke)
09. Ordinary People (Written by Van Morrison)
10. How Far From God (Written by Sister Rosetta Tharpe)
11. Teardrops From My Eyes (Written by Rudy Toombs)
12. Automobile Blues (Written by Lightnin’ Hopkins)
13. Benediction (Written by Mose Allison)
14. Mean Old World (Written by Little Walter)
15. Ride On Josephine (Written by Bo Diddley)