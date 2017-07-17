Vic Mensa shares gripping video for new song “Rage”: Watch

Vic Mensa is less than two weeks away from the reveal of his debut album, The Autobiography. Ahead of the July 28th due date, the Chicago MC has thus far shared “OMG” featuring Pusha T and the Pharrell Williams-assisted “Wings”. Today, Mensa is back with a third in tow in “Rage”, as well as its intense music video.

The song is about Mensa grappling with his addiction and mental health issues, which threaten to tear him apart and take him down. In the corresponding clip, those demons are embodied using a plane crash metaphor. The rapper faces incredible turbulence while aboard his flight, then finds himself nearly drowning in an ocean and consumed by flames. Watch it up above.

According to Mensa, “Rage” helped set the tone for the upcoming LP. “This music video & song were done before the rest of the album was recorded,” he told FADER, “and really laid the foundation for the emotions that would become The Autobiography.”

In related news, Mensa has been confirmed as an opening act for Justin Bieber’s upcoming North American stadium tour.