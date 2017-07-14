Menu
Vic Mensa announces new album, The Autobiography, shares “Wings” feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams: Stream

Chicago rapper preps his debut full-length for later this month

by
on July 14, 2017, 12:32am
Vic Mensa has announced his debut full-length album. Entitled The Autobiography, it’s due out in two weeks, on July 28th. Across 15 tracks are collaborations with Weezer (!), Pusha T, The-Dream, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, and Syd.

Pharrell Williams and Saul Williams are two other featured contributors and they appear together on a track called “Wings”. Take a listen below.

The Autobiography follows Mensa’s The Manuscript EP, which was released in June. Find the album’s complete tracklist below.

The Autobiography Tracklist:
01. Didn’t I (Say I Didn’t)
02. Memories On 47th St.
03. Rollin’ Like a Stoner
04. Homewrecker (feat. Weezer)
05. Gorgeous (feat. Syd)
06. Heave On Earth (feat. The-Dream)
07. Card Cracker (Skit)
08. Down For Some Ignorance (Ghetto Lullaby) (feat. Chief Keef & Joey Purp)
09. Coffee & Cigarettes
10. Wings (feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams)
11. Heaven On Earth (Reprise)
12. The Fire Next Time
13. We Could Be Free (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
14. Rage
15. OMG (feat. Pusha T)

