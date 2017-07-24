Waxahatchee announces US tour dates, shares dreamy new “Recite Remorse” video: Watch

Katie Crutchfield celebrated the release of her impressive new Waxahatchee album, Out in the Storm, this month. Today, she returns with a batch of fall US tour dates in support and new a music video for LP highlight “Recite Remorse”.

The new shows take place in November and feature Canadian post-punk outfit Ought. They also follow a stint over in Europe and a summer run through North America.

Meanwhile, the Ricardo Rivera-directed clip stars Crutchfield as she wanders and slithers through an aquatic, dreamlike setting. The blurry line between reality and beyond suits the song, especially when the singer-songwriter confesses, “I was out of my body.” In a press statement, Rivera offered more details on the visual undertaking:

“I am a video installation artist first and foremost, and this was the perfect opportunity for me to create an interpretive installation. I created an immersive space with layered translucent fabric and video projections and filmed Katie Crutchfield reacting to those elements. Optical layering of imagery onto the fabric and onto Katie created a video effect similar to many music videos of the ’90s, but done in practical way. Dreamy vibes for a dreamy song.”

Watch the video up above and find Crutchfield’s complete tour schedule below.

Waxahatchee 2017 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

07/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA The Regent

08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08/05 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

08/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/10 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art $

08/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/18 – Montreal, ON @ Fairmount Theater

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

08/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – Gdansk, PL @ Soundrive Festival ^

09/03 – North Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival ^

09/04 – London, UK @ The Garage ^

09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

09/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

09/07 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia ^

09/08 – Heer, BE @ Deep in the Woods

09/09 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren ^

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar ^

09/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Periscope ^

09/13 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn ^

09/14 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik ^

09/15 – Capri, IT @ Mattatoio ^

09/16 – Milano, IT @ Biko

09/17 – Munich, DE @ Milla

09/18 – Ljubljana, SI @ Gala Hana ^

09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena ^

09/20 – Prague, CZ @ Klub 007 ^

09/22 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur ^

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival ^

09/24 – Lund, SE @ Mejerit ^

09/25 – Goteborg, SE @ Pusterik ^

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren ^

09/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden ^

09/29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera ^

09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW Club ^

10/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet ^

11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar &

11/04 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewery

11/05 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall &

11/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Traif Music Hall

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit &

11/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &

11/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggo’s &

11/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury &

11/13 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly &

11/14 – Miami, FL @ Gramps &

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social &

11/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Et Cultura Festival &

11/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American &

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House &

$ = w/ Superchunk and Ex Hex

^ = w/ Allison Crutchfield & The Fizz

& = w/ Ought