Waxahatchee announces US tour dates, shares dreamy new “Recite Remorse” video: Watch

Katie Crutchfield celebrated the release of her impressive new Waxahatchee album, Out in the Storm, this month. Today, she returns with a batch of fall US tour dates in support and new a music video for LP highlight “Recite Remorse”.
The new shows take place in November and feature Canadian post-punk outfit Ought. They also follow a stint over in Europe and a summer run through North America.
Meanwhile, the Ricardo Rivera-directed clip stars Crutchfield as she wanders and slithers through an aquatic, dreamlike setting. The blurry line between reality and beyond suits the song, especially when the singer-songwriter confesses, “I was out of my body.” In a press statement, Rivera offered more details on the visual undertaking:
“I am a video installation artist first and foremost, and this was the perfect opportunity for me to create an interpretive installation. I created an immersive space with layered translucent fabric and video projections and filmed Katie Crutchfield reacting to those elements. Optical layering of imagery onto the fabric and onto Katie created a video effect similar to many music videos of the ’90s, but done in practical way. Dreamy vibes for a dreamy song.”
Watch the video up above and find Crutchfield’s complete tour schedule below.
Waxahatchee 2017 Tour Dates:
07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
07/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA The Regent
08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
08/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08/05 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
08/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/10 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art $
08/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
08/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/18 – Montreal, ON @ Fairmount Theater
08/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
08/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 – Gdansk, PL @ Soundrive Festival ^
09/03 – North Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival ^
09/04 – London, UK @ The Garage ^
09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^
09/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
09/07 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia ^
09/08 – Heer, BE @ Deep in the Woods
09/09 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren ^
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar ^
09/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Periscope ^
09/13 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn ^
09/14 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik ^
09/15 – Capri, IT @ Mattatoio ^
09/16 – Milano, IT @ Biko
09/17 – Munich, DE @ Milla
09/18 – Ljubljana, SI @ Gala Hana ^
09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena ^
09/20 – Prague, CZ @ Klub 007 ^
09/22 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur ^
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival ^
09/24 – Lund, SE @ Mejerit ^
09/25 – Goteborg, SE @ Pusterik ^
09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren ^
09/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^
09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden ^
09/29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera ^
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW Club ^
10/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet ^
11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar &
11/04 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewery
11/05 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall &
11/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Traif Music Hall
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit &
11/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &
11/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggo’s &
11/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury &
11/13 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly &
11/14 – Miami, FL @ Gramps &
11/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social &
11/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Et Cultura Festival &
11/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American &
11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House &
$ = w/ Superchunk and Ex Hex
^ = w/ Allison Crutchfield & The Fizz
& = w/ Ought