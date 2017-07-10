Waxahatchee shares new album Out in the Storm: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, aka Waxahatchee, is gearing up to release a new album called Out in the Storm this Friday, July 14th. In anticipation, it’s streaming in full over on NPR.

The follow-up to 2015’s Ivy Tripp spans 10 tracks and recounts the story of an unhealthily volatile professional and romantic relationship. “I don’t want to call it a break-up record, but it was a romantic and professional relationship that fell apart,” she explained to Lenny Letter. “I had to end it, and it rippled throughout every little corner of my life. Getting on the other side of that and reflecting on the whole spectrum of sadness and anger and resentment, I came out of it and I was a lot closer to myself, which I think is common too.”

Among the early offerings were “No Curse”, “Silver”, and “Never Been Wrong”, which Crutchfield described as “the foundation” of the LP, as it managed to altogether capture the anger and vulnerability that later informed the other nine songs. “Being straightforward has always been more natural for me, and it was incredibly cathartic,” Crutchfield elaborated in a press release of her writing on Storm.

“It reminded me of being a teenager again, how I wrote songs then, and how huge that felt. It’s like that moment you walk away from a fight and you realize all of the things you should have said. This record is me saying all of that out loud alone as a personal practice. It’s sad and it’s angry, and I think being both at the same time proved to be a powerful motivation for me.”

In support of the LP, Crutchfield is on the road all summer.

Out in the Storm Artwork:

Out in the Storm Tracklist:

01. Never Been Wrong

02. 8 Ball

03. Silver

04. Recite Remorse

05. Sparks Fly

06. Brass Beam

07. Hear You

08. A Little More

09. No Question

10. Fade