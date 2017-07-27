Weezer impersonate Guns N’ Roses in their new video for “Feels Like Summer”: Watch

Amidst memorable performances at summer festivals like Firefly in Delaware and Boston Calling in, well Boston, Weezer have been prepping their eleventh studio album. The follow-up to their 2016 self-titled “White Album” is expected to drop sometime later this year and has been teased with the hit single “Feels Like Summer”.

Today, the track’s official music video has been revealed and sees Rivers Cuomo & co. doing their best impression of the iconic Guns N’ Roses clip for “Paradise City”. Footage for the visual was filmed last month at the Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival in Pasadena, California. Watch the rockin’ thing up above.

Catch Weezer live on tour throughout the summer and early fall at the dates below.

Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:

08/18-20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival

08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Music Festival

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena