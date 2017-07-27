Weezer impersonate Guns N’ Roses in their new video for “Feels Like Summer”: Watch

Amidst memorable performances at summer festivals like Firefly in Delaware and Boston Calling in, well Boston, Weezer have been prepping their eleventh studio album. The follow-up to their 2016 self-titled “White Album” is expected to drop sometime later this year and has been teased with the hit single “Feels Like Summer”.
Today, the track’s official music video has been revealed and sees Rivers Cuomo & co. doing their best impression of the iconic Guns N’ Roses clip for “Paradise City”. Footage for the visual was filmed last month at the Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival in Pasadena, California. Watch the rockin’ thing up above.
Catch Weezer live on tour throughout the summer and early fall at the dates below.
Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:
08/18-20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival
08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Music Festival
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena