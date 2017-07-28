Wife of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington pens emotional tribute

Talinda Bennington has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington (via Rolling Stone). The 41-year-old singer died by suicide last Friday.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” Talinda writes.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice,” Talinda adds. “And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

Bennington’s former bands, Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots, published similarly poignant tributes to Bennington in the aftermath of his tragic death. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” wrote Linkin Park. Added STP, “You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us.”