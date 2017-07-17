Wilco announces fall US tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

This summer, Wilco have been on a US tour anchored around the fifth anniversary of their own Solid Sound Festival. It turns out the indie rock vets aren’t done trekking across the country quite yet, as they’ve announced a new fall tour.

The 13-date jaunt kicks off in late September and continues through early October. Wilco will hit the Midwest before heading to Texas and closing out in the Southeast. Some of the major cities included on the tour are Kansas City, Austin, Memphis, and Atlanta. The Wilcoworld pre-sale begins on July 19th at 10 a.m. CDT and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on July 21st at 10 a.m. CDT.

Wilco’s most recent album was 2016’s superb Wilco Schmilco, and the band has also kept busy with solo projects. Frontman Jeff Tweedy dropped his impressive solo acoustic album, Together at Last, this June and pianist/keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen’s Quindar just released Hip Mobility this past Friday.

Consult the full tour itinerary below.

Wilco 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/30 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Velorama Festival

09/22 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

09/24 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

09/26 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/28 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/29 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love

10/01 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

10/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

10/03 — Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory

10/05 — Memphis, TN @ The Orpheum Theatre

10/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/09 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium