Wilco announces fall US tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
This summer, Wilco have been on a US tour anchored around the fifth anniversary of their own Solid Sound Festival. It turns out the indie rock vets aren’t done trekking across the country quite yet, as they’ve announced a new fall tour.
The 13-date jaunt kicks off in late September and continues through early October. Wilco will hit the Midwest before heading to Texas and closing out in the Southeast. Some of the major cities included on the tour are Kansas City, Austin, Memphis, and Atlanta. The Wilcoworld pre-sale begins on July 19th at 10 a.m. CDT and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on July 21st at 10 a.m. CDT.
Wilco’s most recent album was 2016’s superb Wilco Schmilco, and the band has also kept busy with solo projects. Frontman Jeff Tweedy dropped his impressive solo acoustic album, Together at Last, this June and pianist/keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen’s Quindar just released Hip Mobility this past Friday.
Consult the full tour itinerary below.
Wilco 2017 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/30 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Velorama Festival
09/22 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
09/24 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
09/26 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/28 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
09/29 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love
10/01 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
10/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
10/03 — Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory
10/05 — Memphis, TN @ The Orpheum Theatre
10/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
10/09 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium