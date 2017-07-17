Win Athens Pop Festival 2017 Tickets and Swag Bag

Athens, Georgia is home to some of the best music venues in the country, and the annual Athens Pop Festival showcases the cream of the crop. Taking place August 9th-12th, the fest takes over the iconic 40 Watt Club, the grand Georgia Theatre, and the quainter Little Kings and World Famous.

But the bands they have playing over the four days are anything but quaint. Superchunk, Apples in Stereo, ESG, Waxahatchee, Elf Power, Palehound, Veldt, Big Quiet, Superbody, Pylon Reenactment Society, Leatitia Sadier, R.Ring, Gotobeds, and Sneaks are all scheduled to perform. There’s also a ton of talent from local label Happy Happy Birthday To Me like Tunabunny , Eureka California, Antlered Aunt Lord, Noon:30, Lingua Franca, Marshmallow Coast, and Rat Fancy.

To make sure you get into all the great venues for all the killer showers, we’re giving away one (1) pair of four-day passes to this year’s event. What’s more, we’re going to make sure we’re gonna make sure you can take the best of Athens Pop Fest home by giving you two (2) official festival T-shirts, two (2) screen-printed posters, and two (2) bags full of sweet Athens Pop swag. To win it all, just fill out the widget below.

