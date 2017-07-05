Wolf Alice share new single “Don’t Delete the Kisses”: Stream

Wolf Alice announced their sophomore album, Visions of a Life, last month with the lead single “Yuk Foo”. That track was a foul-mouthed screamer that showed the CoSigned British rockers’ aggressive side, but they’re calming things down on their new track, “Don’t Delete the Kisses”.
The song is a dreamy haze that sounds like a synthpop outfit caught gazing at their shoes, loops of guitars swirling around ticking percussion. Ellie Rowsell’s vocals are echoing whispers on the verses and pleading calls on the chorus as she wrestles with the nettlesome doubt that comes with what passes for romance in the modern era. “I’d like to get to know you, I’d like to take you out/ We’ll go to the Hail Mary and afterwards make out,” she sing-speaks. “Instead I’m typing you a message that I know I’ll never send/ Rewriting old excuses, delete the kisses at the end.”
Take a listen below.
Visions of a Life will follow the 2015 Mercury Prize-nominated My Love Is Cool on September 29th (via Dirty Hit/RCA Records). Wolf Alice’s intimate run of US tour dates kicks off tonight in Chicago, and you can find the full itinerary below.
