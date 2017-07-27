Wolf Alice share old-school video for “Yuk Foo”: Watch

Music videos aren’t exactly the coin of the realm in 2017, but they still can get pretty ridiculous. From claymation to excessive cameos, artists are still going gunning for that extra something — even without an MTV-style outlet for all these creative impulses. Whatever happened to the good ol’ days when it was just a band playing their song in a unique location with some interesting lighting?

Well, those days are back in Wolf Alice’s new clip for “Yuk Foo”. The video for the British alternative rockers’ lead single off their forthcoming Visions of a Life captures the song’s grimy rage in the simplest of terms. With frontwoman Ellie Rowsell staring manically into the camera, the band rips through the track in a beaten up warehouse of some kind while strobe lights flash around them. It’s uncomplicated, it’s straight forward, and you can watch it up above.

The sophomore follow-up to 2015’s My Love Is Cool, Visions of a Life is due out September 29th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records. For more of the record, check out “Don’t Delete the Kiss”.