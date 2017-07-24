Wolf Parade announce 2017 headlining tour, with Charly Bliss

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade are gearing up for a string of September shows with Arcade Fire in support of their forthcoming album, Cry Cry Cry. Today, the group has extended the tour with a run of North America and European dates that will keep them on the road through December.
For the North American leg of their headlining tour, Wolf Parade will be joined by Brooklyn power pop band Charly Bliss. Those dates run until the end of October, after which Wolf Parade will head to Europe to close out the year.
Consult the full schedule below for more detailed information. Cry Cry Cry arrives on October 6th via Sub Pop.
Wolf Parade 2017 Tour Dates:
08/18-20 – Rock Creek, BC @ Ponderosa Music & Arts Festival
09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center *
09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
09/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
09/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *
09/23 – Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center *
09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^
10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^
10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
10/25 – South Saginaw, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom
10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
11/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/17 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
11/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/20 – Dublin, UK @ Button Factory
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
11/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
11/25 – Nancy, FR @ L’autre Canal
11/26 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/27 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
11/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
12/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand
* = w/ Arcade Fire
^ = w/ Charly Bliss
Watch Wolf Parade’s video for “Valley Boy”: