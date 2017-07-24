Wolf Parade announce 2017 headlining tour, with Charly Bliss

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade are gearing up for a string of September shows with Arcade Fire in support of their forthcoming album, Cry Cry Cry. Today, the group has extended the tour with a run of North America and European dates that will keep them on the road through December.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

For the North American leg of their headlining tour, Wolf Parade will be joined by Brooklyn power pop band Charly Bliss. Those dates run until the end of October, after which Wolf Parade will head to Europe to close out the year.

Consult the full schedule below for more detailed information. Cry Cry Cry arrives on October 6th via Sub Pop.

Wolf Parade 2017 Tour Dates:

08/18-20 – Rock Creek, BC @ Ponderosa Music & Arts Festival

09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center *

09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

09/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *

09/23 – Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center *

09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

10/25 – South Saginaw, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/17 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

11/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/20 – Dublin, UK @ Button Factory

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

11/25 – Nancy, FR @ L’autre Canal

11/26 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

11/27 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

12/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand

* = w/ Arcade Fire

^ = w/ Charly Bliss

Watch Wolf Parade’s video for “Valley Boy”: