Wolves in the Throne Room debut new song/video “Born From the Serpent’s Eye”: Watch

Black metal veterans Wolves in the Throne Room will release Thrice Woven, their first album in three years, in September. As a preview to the five-track collection, the band has shared an edited version of the opening song along with its accompanying video.

“Born From the Serpent’s Eye” opens with a medieval folk melody that quickly builds toward a crescendo of swirling metal riffs and ferocious percussion. The full album version is 10 minutes long and features a middle section sung by Swedish vocalist Anna von Hausswolff, but the song has been truncated to four and a half minutes for the video.

Peter Beste and Nico Poalillo directed the music video, which features WITTR thrashing their way through the song in front of a roaring fire. It’s a bold statement from the trio, who have promised “a glorious return to the blazing and furious black metal that they alone can create.”

“This is our first video,” WITTR share through a press statement. “We lit a bonfire and blasted through the first part of ‘Born From the Serpent’s Eye.’ You’ll have to listen to the full track to hear Anna Von Hausswolff’s glory. This is the first time we’d played the song with Kody and it fucking slayed. Peter and Nico captured the magic. May the good fires blaze!”

Thrice Woven is out September 22 on the band’s own label, Artemisia Records.