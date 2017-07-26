Wonder Woman 2 confirmed for late 2019 release

Last weekend, the Wonder Woman sequel was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, Warner Bros. has revealed a release date for the superhero epic.

The follow-up to one of the best films of the year to date has been announced to hit theaters on December 13th, 2019, with Gal Gadot confirmed to return in the role of Diana Prince. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is currently in talks to return for the sequel but has not officially been announced.

Released in June 2017, the first Wonder Woman film is the DCU’s crowning achievement to date, having received largely positive reviews in addition to tremendous commercial success. To date, it has has grossed over $780 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2017. It’s also the highest-grossing film directed by a woman in any year; the biggest domestic opening for a film directed by a woman; and the largest opening for a female-led comic book film.

In the meantime, Gadot will next appear as Wonder Woman in November’s Justice League as she teams up with Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ben Affleck (Batman) to take on Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons.

Wonder Woman 2 joins Justice League (November 17th, 2017) and Aquaman (December 21st, 2018) as the only DC Extended Universe films with release dates. However, Warner Bros. did tease its upcoming slate of films during Comic-Con, including Shazam!, The Batman, Batgirl, Justice League Dark, Green Lantern Corps, and Suicide Squad 2.

At this time details are scarce about Wonder Woman 2 beyond its taking place during the Cold War. In the meantime, watch the four-minute Justice League trailer debuted at Comic-Con below.