12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo who toured with Korn featured in documentary: Watch

When nu-metal titans Korn needed a stand-in for longtime bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu during their South American tour this spring, they turned to an unlikely guest: Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. While Arvizu was away dealing with family obligations, the young prodigy showed skills beyond his age during the seven-date trek. To document the experience, Korn’s official videographer, Sébastien Paquet, created a 15-minute film aptly titled Korn and the Prodigy Son.

The elder Trujillo narrates the film while brimming with pride about his son’s performance on the tour. “I didn’t have to help him with anything,” he told Rolling Stone. “He had an afternoon with Munky, the guitar player, where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water.”

In the documentary, the metal veteran also explained how Korn recruited Tye after a chance encounter at the airport. “Fieldy was very excited to see Tye,” Trujillo recounted. “He was like, ‘I follow you on Instagram. You’re badass!'” Then the Korn bassist explained his situation and asked if the young bassist could step in. The rest was history.

“The band embraced him right away,” Paquet added. “They loved reliving the emotional moments while watching the film. Fieldy, who obviously was not in South America with the guys, got a kick out of the live footage, watching his band perform with Tye, playing one of his signature Ibanez K5 basses. He is extremely proud of him.”

Watch the documentary below.