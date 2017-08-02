2 Dope Queens coming to HBO for four comedy specials

2 Dope Queens has been around for a little over a year, but unlike other flash-in-the-pan podcasts, its remained one of the most beloved downloadable shows out there. It skyrocketing popularity has now landed it a TV deal, as HBO has picked up four hour-long comedy specials based on the podcast.

Hosts Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson have tackled a range of subjects on their breakout cast, from sex to hair to Billy Joel. Along with a run of special guests, they’ll bring their hilarious take on social topics to the small screen in 2018. HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the comics “prove you can be hilarious and socially conscious at the same time. We’re looking forward to bringing these very funny, talented women and their unique points of view to the HBO audience.”

“Two Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true,” said Robinson. “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.” “Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!” added Williams.

Outside of 2 Dope Queens, Robinson is known for Broad City and The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, while Williams can be seen in The Incredible Jessica James and was a correspondent on the Jon Stewart-era The Daily Show. That makes her the second TDS alum to nab a new deal with HBO, as Stewart himself has lined up a pair of comedy specials for the network.