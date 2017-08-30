30 Seconds to Mars return with new single “Walk on Water”: Stream

30 Seconds to Mars are back with a new single and accompanying video. “Walk on Water” arrives four years after the band’s last album, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.

Fitting with the themes of the song, the crowd-sourced video complies footage from one single day on July 4th, 2017. “Over 10,000 people submitted footage of a single day including 92 of our professional crews. They filmed across the country in all fifty states plus Puerto Rico and D.C. and captured a portrait of this country that is absolutely beautiful, challenging and unforgettable. The rest will be part of a documentary film (directed by frontman Jared Leto) that is a companion piece to our brand new album,” the bands explains in a statement.

In the time since 30 Seconds to Mars’ last album, Leto has appeared in several high-profile films, most notably playing the Joker in Suicide Squad. He’s also set to appear in the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049 movie.