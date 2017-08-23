A woman fights for survival in The Killers’ new “Run for Cover” video: Watch

The Killers have shared a titillating new music video for “Run for Cover”, the latest single off forthcoming album Wonderful Wonderful. Taking a page from the song title, the clip follows a woman as she tries outrun a car driven by an angry lover. The couple may look happy on the surface, but behind closed doors, theirs is a relationship marked by deceit and vengeance. Watch up above to see if the woman survives.

Wonderful Wonderful is out September 22nd and also includes previously revealed single, “The Man”. In support, Brandon Flowers & co. recently announced a 2018 North American tour.