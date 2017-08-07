Aaron Sorkin-penned Lucille Ball biopic starring Cate Blanchett lands at Amazon

Aaron Sorkin and Cate Blanchett have been working on a biopic about the late, great comic legend Lucille Ball for two years. Now, as Deadline reports, the project has finally found a home at Amazon Studios.

Blanchett is attached to star as Ball in what’s currently titled Lucy And Desi, a film telling the story of the pioneering TV actress’ shaky real-life marriage to her onscreen husband Desi Arnaz (Ricky). The pair also ran the production comapny Desilu together, which only further strained their relationship. Javier Bardem is said to be a frontrunner for the part of Arnaz, while the search is also on to cast the roles of Vivian Vance (Ethel) and William Frawley (Fred).

Sorkin is penning the film, though the door isn’t entirely shut on him taking on the director’s job, as well. His directorial debut, Molly’s Game, is set for release later this year, and the studio may be waiting to see how that film fares before signing off on Sorkin as a helmer. Either way, he’ll be working from Ball and Arnaz’s memoirs, the rights of which he acquired in a deal with their children, Lucie Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr. Lucy And Desi, therefore, will be a fully authorized biopic.