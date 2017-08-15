Aaron Sorkin makes directorial debut with poker thriller Molly’s Game: Watch the first trailer

Aaron Sorkin has been writing hyper-verbose films for A-list directors over so many years now that it’s almost surprising that it’s taken until 2017 for Sorkin to step behind the camera himself. But come November, he’ll finally do just that with Molly’s Game, based on the real-life story of Molly Bloom, an underground gambling ringleader.

Bloom’s cumbersomely titled memoir, From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker, forms the basis of Molly’s Game. As Bloom, Jessica Chastain plays a struggling former skiier who turns to high-stakes backdoor gambling out of desperation to make ends meet. Immersing herself quickly in a world of privilege and discretion, she soon comes under fire from the federal government, and then some of her most top-tier clients, who have a vested interest in keeping their secrets quiet. Only her quick wits and her shrewd lawyer (Idris Elba) offer any chance of Molly living to tell the tale, let alone write about it.

It’s a world perfectly within Sorkin’s wheelhouse; whatever you might think of the writer’s penchant for the intricacies and fine details of luxe, male-driven high society circles, Bloom’s story is one of those stranger-than-fiction tales born for the cinematic treatment. And if nothing else, the idea of Chastain tearing through Sorkin’s articulate dialogue is already enough to sell Molly’s Game. The overstuffed first trailer sets a chaotic tone for what’s to come, and introduces what’ll either be a compelling or anarchic mix of dangers from all sides. It’ll be curious to see what Sorkin has picked up over the years as he makes his directorial debut, but audiences won’t have to wait long.

Molly’s Game will be released on November 22nd. In addition to Chastain and Elba, the cast includes Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, Claire Rankin, Joe Keery, and Jeremy Strong.