AC/DC’s Brian Johnson triumphantly returns to stage to perform “Back in Black” with Muse at Reading Festival: Watch

In March 2016, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson announced that, per doctor’s orders, he’d be taking a break from touring due to severe hearing problems. “I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances,” he wrote in a lengthy, heartfelt statement. “While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”
Time has proven to be on his side, as Johnson made his triumphant return to the stage on Sunday. The classic rock legend made a cameo during Muse’s set at Reading Festival, performing the 1980 AC/DC hit “Back in Black”. Check out footage up above.
The surprise performance marked Johnson’s first time doing an AC/DC song live in over a year. This past spring, he covered “Money (That’s What I Want)” alongside Robert Plant and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers in Oxford.
“Such an honor to have the legendary Brian Johnson join us onstage at Reading Festival last night,” Muse posted on Instagram today, along with a pic of Johnson reveling in the moment and the crowd’s rapturous applause.
Upon Johnson’s departure last year, AC/DC carried on touring with Axl Rose as replacement. It’s unclear whether Johnson’s return means he’ll be joining the band live again.
See more clips and pictures from the momentous night, including one in which Muse frontman Matt Bellamy gives Johnson a huge hug.
MUSE tocou ontem no Reading Festival, na Inglaterra e teve um convidado muito especial no palco. Brian Johnson do AC/DC subiu no palco principal para cantar "Back in Black". Foi sua primeira aparição em palcos desde 2016, quando ele parou de fazer turnê para evitar "perda total de audição". Confira o setlist abaixo. MUSE played yesterday at Reading Festival, in England and had a very special guest on stage. Brian Johnson from AC/DC came in to the main stage to sang "Back in Black". It has been his first appearance in stage since 2016, when he stopped touring to avoid "total hearing loss". Check out the setlist below. SFX Intro (played from tape) 01.Dig Down [Drill Sergeant] (played from tape) 02.Psycho 03.Interlude 04.Hysteria (Led Zeppelin's 'Heartbreaker' riff outro) 05.Plug In Baby (Extended outro) 06.Stockholm Syndrome (Rage Against The Machine's ' Township Rebellion' + 'Reapers' riff outro) 07.The 2nd Law: Isolated System (Shortened) 08.Showbiz ('Ashamed' riff + Nirvana's 'Breed' tease outro) 09.Supermassive Black Hole ('Close Encounters' riff intro) 10.Mercy 11.Munich Jam (Fast ending) 12.Madness 13.Prelude 14.Starlight 15.Time Is Running Out 16.Take a Bow Encore 17.Back in Black (AC/DC cover) (with Brian Johnson) (Live debut with Brian Johnson) 18.Uprising (Extended outro) 19.Knights of Cydonia (Ennio Morricone's 'Man With AHarmonica' intro; Abbey Road outro) Video source: Reign of Ragnar YouTube Channel