Action Bronson and Rick Ross live the high life on new song “9-24-7000”: Stream

Action Bronson is set to drop his new project, Blue Chips 7000, on Friday via VICE/Atlantic Records. To promote the release, Bam Bam premiered a new track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this afternoon.

Entitled “9-24-7000”, the new cut features an assist from Rick Ross. Over a smooth, funky instrumental, Bronson and the Maybach Music boss trade verses about living the high life. Hear it below.

“9-24-7000” follows “Durag vs. Headband”, “Let Me Breathe”, and “The Chairman’s Intent”. Over the weekend, Bronson revealed the full Blue Chips 7000 tracklist and confirmed appearances from frequent collaborators Meyhem Lauren and Big Body Bes. Check it out below.

Blue Chips 7000 Tracklist:

01. Wolfpack

02. La Luna

03. The Chairman’s Intent

04. Hot Pepper (feat. Meyhem Lauren & Jah Tiger)

05. Bonzai

06. Let It Rain

07. My Right Lung

08. Tank (feat. Big Body Bes)

09. Let Me Breathe

10. 9-24-7000 (feat. Rick Ross)

11. The Choreographer

12. Chop Chop Chop

13. Durag vs. Headband (feat. Big Body Bes)