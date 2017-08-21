Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Action Bronson and Rick Ross live the high life on new song “9-24-7000”: Stream

Final entry from Bam Bam's Blue Chips series drops on Friday

by
on August 21, 2017, 1:15pm
0 comments

Photo by Cat Miller

Action Bronson is set to drop his new project, Blue Chips 7000, on Friday via VICE/Atlantic Records. To promote the release, Bam Bam premiered a new track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this afternoon.

(Read: The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers)

Entitled “9-24-7000”, the new cut features an assist from Rick Ross. Over a smooth, funky instrumental, Bronson and the Maybach Music boss trade verses about living the high life. Hear it below.

“9-24-7000” follows “Durag vs. Headband”, “Let Me Breathe”, and “The Chairman’s Intent”. Over the weekend, Bronson revealed the full Blue Chips 7000 tracklist and confirmed appearances from frequent collaborators Meyhem Lauren and Big Body Bes. Check it out below.

Blue Chips 7000 Tracklist:
01. Wolfpack
02. La Luna
03. The Chairman’s Intent
04. Hot Pepper (feat. Meyhem Lauren & Jah Tiger)
05. Bonzai
06. Let It Rain
07. My Right Lung
08. Tank (feat. Big Body Bes)
09. Let Me Breathe
10. 9-24-7000 (feat. Rick Ross)
11. The Choreographer
12. Chop Chop Chop
13. Durag vs. Headband (feat. Big Body Bes)

Previous Story
Bonnie Tyler previewed her “Total Eclipse of the Heart” cruise ship performance on CNN, and it wasn’t pretty: Watch
Next Story
Pearl Jam’s new concert film, Let’s Play Two, to receive theatrical and telecast releases
No comments
More Stories